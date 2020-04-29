|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Backfield longtime resident of Williamsburg, died on April 20, 2020. She was 86. Betty attended Nazareth College in Kentucky before graduating from the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in Queens, New York. Following the death of her first husband, she settled in Williamsburg, where she remained for decades, remarrying, raising her family and earning two degrees from William & Mary. Betty will be remembered for her warmth, her moral conviction, her intellectual curiosity, her laugh, and her slightly impish sense of humor. Betty was an active parishioner at St. Bede's Catholic Church. She poured herself into caring for others through her nursing, teaching, counseling, and most especially in the raising of her children and grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her husbands, Hajdar and Joe, and her brothers Joey and Jim. She is survived by her sisters Barbara and Martha, eight children and stepchildren, twenty-five grandchildren, and an increasing number of great-grandchildren. She is buried with her late husband Joe at the Parklawn-Wood Memorial Park in Hampton, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (scnfamily.org), the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy (sisterfaustina.org), or the Cardinal Newman Society (newmansociety.org).
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020