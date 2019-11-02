Home

Elizabeth (Betty) Mary Skvarka Gentile, 98, passed away in Williamsburg, VA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gentile and daughter, Marilynn Moschel. She and her parents came through Ellis Island from Czechoslovakia when she was six months old and settled in Struthers, OH. It was there that Betty lived with Larry and raised their three children. After Larry's death, Betty moved to Williamsburg, VA to be closer to her daughter, Marilynn. She was a member of Saint Bede Catholic Church and the 18 Holers at Kingsmill in Williamsburg, VA and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association in OH. Betty has lived at the Landing for the past 13 years, receiving wonderful care for which her family are forever grateful. Survivors include her son, Paul Cmil; daughter, Carol Dimech; son-in-law, Rick Moschel; grandchildren, Alex Cmil, Andrew Cmil, Jessee Dimech, and Matthew Moschel; and great grandchildren, Zachary Cmil and Anthony Cmil. Mass will be held at Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, OH on November 5, 2019 at 9am. The graveside service will follow at 11:30am at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
