Williamsburg United Methodist
514 Jamestown Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williamsburg United Methodist Church
500 Jamestown Road
Williamsburg, VA
Ellen L. Horine Ellen L. Horine passed away May 22, 2019. A multi-talented woman with a fine arts major, owner of an ad agency, the recipient of many business awards, affiliated with many charitable causes who also adopted entire families at Christmas. Ellen was a member and past president of the Ford's Colony Club, Williamsburg Area Garden Clubs, Nature Club, worked with VACCF, and Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels. A short service with a long Celebration of Life will be celebrated at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg from 2-4pm Wednesday, June 19th. Refreshments will be served. Contributions in Ellen's name may be sent to Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 and Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels, 1729 Jamestown Road, Suite 2-C, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Virginia Gazette from June 15 to June 22, 2019
