Ellen Marie Harshaw was born on June 17, 1922 in Amherst County, Virginia to the late James Russell Moore and Ernestine Edwards Moore. She was the 6th of 13 children. As a young child she accepted Christ and attended Lovingston Baptist Church in Madison Heights, Virginia. Ellen was a member until she relocated to Washington, District of Columbia in 1943. She received her early education in Madison Heights, spent time in Pennsylvania with her Aunt Hattie. She returned to Madison Heights, graduated from high school, and moved to the District of Columbia, where she became one of the first African Americans to work at the historic Lansburgh Building. She met and married the late Eugene (Gene) H. Harshaw, Sr. in 1945 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary before his death in 2006. She worked at the U.S. Post Office in Washington, DC, and served as a Teacher's Aid in the District of Columbia school system until her retirement. She remained in Silver Spring, Maryland until 2014 when she moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, where she resided at Patriot's Colony. Ellen and Gene raised their family in the Catholic church until converting late in life to become members of The People's Community Baptist Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. Ellen would always greet you with a smile. She had a love for people and they loved her. She could and would talk to everyone. She had a wicked sense of humor and never hesitated to laugh and joke with her family. She was known for her baking skills. She enjoyed fashion and had a love for shopping. She could shop all day at Columbia Mall in Maryland and come home with only one bag with pantyhose in it. She enjoyed talking on the phone every day with different family and friends. She was preceded in death by two of her sons (Eugene, Jr. (Shaw) and Gregory). She leaves to cherish her memories, her three children, James Michael (Connie); Carol Marie (Del); and Bryan Steven (Penny). She leaves five grandchildren, Brent Joseph (Kristine); Robert Matthew; Allyson Elizabeth; Emily Marie; and McKenzie Marie. Her great-grandchildren are Brent Joseph, Jr.; Matthew Aidan; Madison; Matthew Nicolas and Zoey Lynn. She is survived by three remaining siblings, Howland Allison Moore; Shirley Alease Moore Turner; Melvin Carroll Moore, Sr. (Gaynelle) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Historic First Baptist Church, Pastor Reginald F. Davis, Officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Historic First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019