Emelia Gatti Gagliano, 90, of Newport News, passed away on March 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignazio Gagliano, and by her parents, Michelangelo Gatti and Nunziatta D'Albora. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Sebastiana Gagliano Springmann and her husband Douglas M. Springmann, and Amelia Gagliano Chiera and her husband Randall J. Chiera Sr.; grandchildren, Randall J. Chiera Jr., and Helen A. Chiera. She is also survived by two step-granddaughters, four step-great-grandchildren, numerous special nieces, nephews, and godchildren both in the U.S. and Italy.Emelia was born January 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY into an immigrant family that instilled values, hard work, sacrifice, and the importance of family. She was educated at St. Patrick's Elementary School, Bishop Loughlin High School, and Brooklyn College. She married Ignazio Gagliano in May 1959. She was involved in the PTA and the Girl Scouts. She was also very active in her church life, having served as an Eucharistic Minister at one of her churches and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Newport News. She worked on Wall Street before becoming a homemaker. Once retired, she and her husband moved to Williamsburg and were members of CIAO (Colonial Italian American Organization) and both could always be seen walking through Colonial Williamsburg, especially the gardens. After the death of her husband, she moved to The Chesapeake, where she quickly made friends and participated in a variety of activities, including the Spiritual Worship Committee. She was proud of having learned to play Mah-Jong at 88 years of age. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 am followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Newport News. The interment will be private.The family appreciates the loving care shown by everyone in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and The Chesapeake community. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Breadline www.stfrancisbreadline.org or to the VBH Foundation designated for The Chesapeake www.lifespireliving.org.