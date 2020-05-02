Emily D. Trautman
Emily D. Trautman, 80, departed this mortal plane Wednesday, April 22. She passed away peacefully at home in her sleep. Graduated from James Blair High School in 1958, Mrs. Trautman was retired from Colonial Williamsburg after many years working at the Goodwin Building and the Department of Antique Collections. Emily is predeceased by her husband, James W. Trautman, and is survived by her son, Matt Seats of Williamsburg; her daughter, Tracy Lewis of Williamsburg; her brother, Paul Drake of Victoria, Texas; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Per her wishes, her ashes will be spread among the Blue Ridge Mountains in Boone, NC. There will be a private gathering at a later date. Her headstone, and that of her husband, is located at Lyles Baptist Church Cemetery, Wilmington, Virginia. In lieu of sending flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Sentara Hospice through the Sentara Foundation at: https://www.tfaforms.com/4688527. Checks may be mailed to Sentara Foundation - Hampton Roads, 6015 Poplar Hall Drive, Suite 308, Norfolk, VA, 23502. Condolences will be received by her son at: Matt Seats, 800 Penniman Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on May 2, 2020.
