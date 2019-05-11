Emily Elizabeth Cornelius, 102 years of age, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. Born in 1916, in Anniston, Alabama, she lived for 54 years in San Diego, CA. In 1997, she moved to Franklin, Tennessee, and then moved to Williamsburg, VA in 2000 to be closer to her children. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Wiley Franklin Cornelius, and is survived by two daughters, Tempy D. Cornelius Barbru of Williamsburg, VA, and Lisa Nan Cornelius Harris of Franklin, Tennessee; sons-in-law, Thorleif Barbru and Robert Hugh Harris; grandchildren, Karl Lennox-Barbru, James Caleb Harris and Emily Rachel Harris Powell (grandson-in-law, Frederick Darrell Powell); sister, Doris Lochridge Parker of Santa Clarita, California; and over 50 nieces and nephews and numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews and their families. Extended family includes the many loving friends from College Avenue Baptist Church, Lemon Grove School District, devoted educators, and numerous members of sewing and craft clubs in California and Virginia. One of seven children born to William Ellis Lochridge and Tinnie Idell Foster Lochridge, she was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings with the exception of her sister, Doris. A scholastic standout, natural born teacher and a Home Economics major, she graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and accepted her first job with the Farm Service Bureau in Guntersville, Alabama, assisting families in basic home economics activities such as budgeting, sewing, and meal preparation. As she moved into teaching, she taught elementary school children and was a popular and much admired teacher. Her love of her Christian faith, her family and many friends sustained her throughout all of her life. In particular, she was known to remember everyone's birthday and anniversaries and enjoyed sending cards to remind everyone how much she loved them. Sewing and crafts were valued hobbies to her, and she served as the president of several quilting clubs. She was also chosen as the president of the Brookdale Craft Club while a resident there. Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to her nurses and caregivers who provided so much support in her declining years. A special thanks to At Home Care and Hospice of Williamsburg and one of her caregivers, Monika Soto, who shared her time, energy and love with "Mrs. Emily" during the last nine months of her life. The family wishes to thank Sharmayne Jones, her caregiver of over two years, who always made sure "Mrs. Emily's" nails were done, her clothes in top shape and her earrings and necklace always in place. To the end, Ms. Jones was there, physically and spiritually, and the family is forever indebted to her and her devotion to Mrs. Emily. Visitation will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 16, at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, 1591 Gadsden Highway, Birmingham, Alabama, 35235. Service will follow at 2:00pm. Interment immediately follows the service. Burial service is open to anyone who wishes to attend.Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com Published in Virginia Gazette from May 11 to May 18, 2019