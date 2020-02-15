Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Randy" Chandler


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Randy" Chandler Obituary
Ernest "Randy" Chandler died February 10, 2020. Randy was born in South Boston, VA December 30, 1940 to Kathleen and Randall Chandler. He served two years in the US Army. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University. Randy retired from the Defense Department in 2011 during which time he worked at the Naval Mine Warfare Facility in Yorktown and Panama City, FL and the Defense General Supply Center in Richmond. Randy is survived by his wife Bonnie Thomas Chandler, one son Mark N. Chandler and fiancee Mary Hubbard, grandsons Landon Jones, Nicholas Chandler-Friedel, Chance Chandler, Jeremyah Peterson, and granddaughter Layla Chandler. Per his wishes, no formal service will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Bucktrout of Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -