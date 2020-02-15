|
Ernest "Randy" Chandler died February 10, 2020. Randy was born in South Boston, VA December 30, 1940 to Kathleen and Randall Chandler. He served two years in the US Army. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University. Randy retired from the Defense Department in 2011 during which time he worked at the Naval Mine Warfare Facility in Yorktown and Panama City, FL and the Defense General Supply Center in Richmond. Randy is survived by his wife Bonnie Thomas Chandler, one son Mark N. Chandler and fiancee Mary Hubbard, grandsons Landon Jones, Nicholas Chandler-Friedel, Chance Chandler, Jeremyah Peterson, and granddaughter Layla Chandler. Per his wishes, no formal service will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Bucktrout of Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020