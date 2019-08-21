|
Lt. Colonel Eugene "Gene" Brock Maxey, USAF (Retired), folded his wings August 19, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. Born in Norfolk November 11, 1941 to Clarence "Red" Maxey and Harriette Foster Maxey, Gene earned a BS in Business Administration from Virginia Tech, was a member of Cotillion Club, and as a member of the Corps of Cadets, received his Air Force commission. As a logistics officer, he served around the world from Thailand and Germany to England and Taiwan. His military career concluded at Langley AFB where he retired after 21 years of proud service. Gene then utilized his military expertise for 18 years as Director of Materials Management for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Nothing made Gene happier than golfing at the Golden Horseshoe with his golf buddies. He loved spending time at the Kingsmill Yacht Club and Sports Club. A huge film buff, Gene enjoyed Fridays at the movies, cheering his beloved Hokies, and spending time with family and friends. All will remember Gene as a fun-loving and considerate friend, father, and husband. While serving at Ramstein AFB in Germany, Gene met his wife of 49 years, Jeanne Strassel Maxey. He treasured their daughter Laura Maxey now living in Richmond, warmly welcoming her husband Charles Shaffer to his family. All of them express gratitude to their incredible neighbors and friends near and far and to the medical community's care and support. The family welcomes their friends to Gene's memorial at Nelsen Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. August 24, 2019 with burial later at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Williamsburg Hospice House. Friends may express online condolences at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
