Eunice Lillian Berg Stokes, 86, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on March 20, 2019 following complications from a fall.She was born on October 2, 1932, in International Falls, MN, to the Reverend Axel E. and Agnes Johnson Berg. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond F. Stokes. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Alice Berg Harrison. A registered nurse, Eunice trained at Augustana Hospital in Chicago. She went on to continue her studies at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, while working on staff at the University Hospital. Her career in nursing spanned nearly five decades, including stints in adolescent psychiatric nursing at the Hawthorn Center Psychiatric Hospital in Northville, MI; private duty nursing in Fairfield County, CT; and, as a nursing supervisor at Fairfield Manor Health Care in Norwalk, CT.Beloved by all who met her, Eunice possessed an effervescent and infectiously optimistic outlook, a genuine curiosity about the people she encountered in every aspect of her life, and a deeply held faith. She exemplified kindness and compassion-whether in professional or personal endeavors-throughout her life. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed travel across North America and throughout Europe, including a journey to the ancestral home of her father near Uddevalla, Sweden. Her constant and devoted companion was her husband of 63 years, Raymond F. Stokes, whom she met in Ann Arbor, MI, in 1955, married in 1956, and with whom she raised three children and doted on six grandchildren. Other survivors include a son, Richard F. Stokes (Deborah); a daughter, Linda C. Wareing (Lee); a daughter, Suzanne Stokes Vieth (Mark); and six grandchildren: Adam Stokes (Corinne Geisel); Meaghan Stokes Brown (Charles); Matthew Wareing (Jamie Bell); Hope Wareing; Madeleine Vieth and Evan Vieth. Many of her grandchildren called her "Mor Mor" - the Swedish word for "grandmother" - which, as Eunice was fond of pointing out, in the English language connotes abundance.The family will receive visitors on April 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. Her funeral service will be held on April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the church. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.