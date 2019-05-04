Evelyn Lull, age 86, beloved wife of Edward W. Lull, passed away on May 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Thomas W. and Esther Palmer, Evelyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, three children: Jeanne Lull Hopke and husband John, Edward W. Lull, Jr. and wife Lynn, and James M. Lull and wife Jan; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Born in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, she grew up in the Baltimore area and, as a Navy wife, had many residences in San Diego, CA, Groton, CT, and Fairfax County, VA. She had a career as a stenographer that included serving as principal's secretary at Oakton High School and Lake Braddock Secondary School; she retired from the Fairfax County Public School System. In retirement, Evelyn and Ed settled in Williamsburg, VA in 1997.The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 7 pm at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA, 23188.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 on Friday, May 10, at 11:00am. Inurnment at the St. Bede Columbarium will immediately follow Mass. A reception will be held in St. Bede Kaplan Hall afterward. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in Evelyn's name to the House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Ave., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2019