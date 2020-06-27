Evelyn Patricia Drewry
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Patricia Drewry, 91, passed away in Williamsburg on June 22, 2020. Born January 28, 1929, she was a homemaker and wife of the late John Francis Drewry. She will be missed by her children, Nora Aman (Jean), Linda Hicks (John), Brenda White (Donald), Robert Aman, and Debra Carter; her stepchildren, Janice Drewry, Becky Drewry (Bill Probst), Pamela Guerrero, and Tony Drewry (Tammy); 26 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's honor may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved