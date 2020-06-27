Evelyn Patricia Drewry, 91, passed away in Williamsburg on June 22, 2020. Born January 28, 1929, she was a homemaker and wife of the late John Francis Drewry. She will be missed by her children, Nora Aman (Jean), Linda Hicks (John), Brenda White (Donald), Robert Aman, and Debra Carter; her stepchildren, Janice Drewry, Becky Drewry (Bill Probst), Pamela Guerrero, and Tony Drewry (Tammy); 26 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's honor may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.