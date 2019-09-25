|
Evlyn Tuck Atkins, 97, passed away on September 23, 2019. A native of Greensville County, she was the daughter of Ollie Fielding Tuck and Eva Pittard Tuck. Evlyn was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Woodrow Jennings Atkins, and three sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Tuck of Franklin; her daughter, Mary Turnbull (Allen) of Williamsburg; and son, James Woodrow Atkins (Sarah) of Richmond; three grandchildren, Whitney Harpold (Matt), Jared Atkins, Cameron Atkins (Melissa) and four great-grandchildren. Evlyn grew up on a farm in Purdy, Virginia, during the depression, one of eleven children. After graduating from Greensville County High School, she worked as an operator for Continental Telephone in Chase City, VA. Then came marriage, and with two children beginning elementary school, she continued working at Burlington Industries in Clarksville. As a member of the Clarksville Baptist Church she taught the children's Sunday School class for 25 years. Evlyn retired after 25 years and moved with her husband in 1985 to live at Lakewood in Richmond, where she served as hostess for "B" Building for 19 years. Evlyn was an accomplished seamstress, expert bridge player, fantastic cook, and avid walker. She most often had the high score at bridge, her wild blackberry roll was legendary, and she twice completed the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Run/Walk. At age 81, she had the 18th best time in the Women (70-over) group. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother to her two children and three grandchildren. Evlyn was blessed by the friendship of Whitt Crowell, fellow Lakewood resident, for the past eight years. The family would like to thank the staff of Lakewood in Richmond for the love and care shown to her throughout her most wonderful 34 years as a resident. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Williamsburg, Virginia at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 28. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held later at Lakewood in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lakewood Residents Fund, 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23238. Arrangements by Nelsen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
