Faith Boyd Bromm, affectionally known as "Puddy" to family and friends, went to be with The Lord on April 20, 2019. Faith was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania on November 11, 1935. She was preceded in death by her father Rev. Montgomery J. Boyd and her mother Cecille Tobin Boyd. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Walter Mason Bromm, her son Stephen Boyd Bromm, his wife Kimberly Carter Bromm and grandchildren, Carter Shelley Bromm, Lindsey Tobin Bromm and Madison Faith Bromm, her daughter Shelley Bromm Roberts, her husband Edward Parrish Roberts and grandchildren, Edward Parrish Roberts, jr., Mason Montgomery Roberts, William Stephen Roberts and Anna Parrish Roberts, her sisters, Ellen Boyd Urie and Betty Boyd Dolby, and lifelong friends, Sally Ross Frye and Rosalie Woodfield Kockenbach.Faith graduated from Geneva College, Beaver Falls PA with a BS in Biology and a BA in English. After graduating, she taught high school Biology and English, always appreciating each student's individual strengths and capability to learn. Her love of teaching and fairness in the classroom inspired those who followed.Her unequivocal faith was admired by most and has given her loved ones solace that she is with her Lord and Savior.Faith adored her family and friends. She loved vanilla and butter pecan ice cream, crossword puzzles, puzzles, Sudoku, daisies, traveling, reading, playing games and cards with her grandchildren and "comfy" socks.Faith will be remembered for her incredible kindness, sense of humor and inner and outer beauty. She touched many on this earth. Those who were blessed to have known her grieve her loss but know they will see her "some day" as this verse from her mother's poem, "Twilight", exemplifies."Oh God, give us a vision,To tell the world of your love,The beauties of your creation,And some day a home above".We love you Puddy!!!Internment and a celebration of Faith's life will be held in Vermont this summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2019