Felix and I met 5 years ago when my wife Sue and I moved to Williamsburg and began golfing here. Felix and I played on Saturdays in a larger group and occasionally were paired together. Then later we golfed other days of the week as well. One time my wife Sue and I entered a Virginia State Golf Association tournament in Williamsburg at the Golden Horseshoe Golf course. Entrant teams came in from all over the state and the event was very popular. Sue and I played well and were sure we had won the event when we turned in our scorecard. The couple with us on the course congratulated us on winning... Then we discovered that we had lost by one stroke to Felix Dorough and his daughter Cecily from Williamsburg!!! I stated at the time, "I could have stayed at Kingsmill and lost to Felix, as i had several times already!" Felix had a full life, traveled the world, and enjoyed his golf. God Bless Felix Dorough!!!

William Goodale

Friend