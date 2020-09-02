1/1
Felix Dorough
1933 - 2020
Felix Dorough, born January 24th, 1933, passed away August 29th, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. Felix was born in Frisco City, Alabama, a short distance away from Harper Lee's home of "To Kill A Mockingbird". The first thirteen years of his life were much as Ms. Lee describes, but at age 14 he entered Georgia Military Academy in Atlanta. After graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1951, he entered the US Military Academy in West Point, NY. Upon graduation in 1955, Felix entered the Air Force and spent the next four years in Germany and France, in various air intelligence positions. Then in the fall of 1960, he entered the US Foreign Service, Department of State. Over the next 27 years, he served in Mexico, Yugoslavia (Croatia), Moscow, Spain, Brussels, and three tours in The State Department in Washington. After retiring as a Counselor for Science and Technology with the US Mission to the EC in February 1987, Felix joined the International Staff at NATO, Brussels, where he served until 1996. Returning to the US in the summer of 1998, Felix and his beloved wife, Jeanne Abbott Dorough, took up residence at Kingsmill in Williamsburg. Sadly, Jeanne passed away in March 2014. Felix is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, and Cecily of Williamsburg; and three wonderful grandchildren, Cody, Ben, and Emma Scott. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 31, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family in the loss of Felix. Though I spoke with him only a couple of times over the past year, he was always a warm and welcoming gentlemen who wanted to show me how to play golf! We are grateful for the friendship he forged with our Mom at Morningside, and how he made her laugh. Thank you forever for that, the McMullen Family.
Veda McMullen
Friend
August 31, 2020
Felix and I met 5 years ago when my wife Sue and I moved to Williamsburg and began golfing here. Felix and I played on Saturdays in a larger group and occasionally were paired together. Then later we golfed other days of the week as well. One time my wife Sue and I entered a Virginia State Golf Association tournament in Williamsburg at the Golden Horseshoe Golf course. Entrant teams came in from all over the state and the event was very popular. Sue and I played well and were sure we had won the event when we turned in our scorecard. The couple with us on the course congratulated us on winning... Then we discovered that we had lost by one stroke to Felix Dorough and his daughter Cecily from Williamsburg!!! I stated at the time, "I could have stayed at Kingsmill and lost to Felix, as i had several times already!" Felix had a full life, traveled the world, and enjoyed his golf. God Bless Felix Dorough!!!
William Goodale
Friend
August 31, 2020
I met Felix nearly ten years ago through our Oddlots golf group at Kingsmill, Williamsburg. That friendship led to numerous winter golf group luncheons on bad-weather Thursdays and even a Kingsmill-sponsored trip to the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs where we met and befriended his daughter Cece. Felix was a kind and decent man, loaded with a lifetime of unique experiences which he was more than willing to share and to which I was always eager to listen. He will be missed, but long remembered.
Keith A Taylor
Friend
August 31, 2020
I am Uncle Felix's great niece. My grandfather T.I. Dorough was his brother. Growing up I always enjoyed times when Uncle Felix would come visit. He always had the best stories. I know he is rejoicing in heaven with his family, because he always enjoyed visits to Alabama with his family. Praying for his daughters and their families during this difficult time.
Karen Bennett
Family
August 30, 2020
As a newcomer to the Kingsmill Oddlot golfing group, I enjoyed having Felix as a partner and learning that there was more than 1 way to play the game. Rest In Peace.
David Levy
August 30, 2020
Felix was a gentleman both on and off the golf course. He always had a smile for those he spoke with, and always maintained a positive attitude. I will miss his camaraderie as a fellow Odd Lots golfer and as a fellow alumnus of the US Military Academy at West Point. He spoke fondly of his two daughters, and I wish both and their families comfort and peace in these days of grief and mourning.
Len Shartzer
Friend
August 30, 2020
Good memories of the early days of military life in Ramstein when we were very young, and played golf whenever, but that was so long ago.
Vera Crews
Friend
