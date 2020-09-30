Francis J. "Frank" Donato, 87, of Edenton, NC, formerly of Williamsburg, VA, died peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2020. Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary A. "Aggie" Donato; children Timothy (Kitty), Christopher (Maureen), and Colleen; granddaughters, Laura and Francesca. He served in the Army during the Korean War, retired from the Government Printing Office, and was a contractor for more than a decade at Camp Peary. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Full obituary can be found at www.millerfhc.com
