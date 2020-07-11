Francis Lipscomb-Hodges entered into Eternal Life on July 5, 2020. She was first of all, a child of God. She was the widow of Robert S. Hodges, her soulmate of 62 years, who entered Eternal Life on February 16, 2019. She was a lifelong Anglican and a member of Bruton Parish Choir which she considered a privilege. Francis was also previously on the Altar Guild where she designed and made alter linens for Bruton Parish and the National Cathedral. She was an organist, having studied for twenty years, that was interrupted by several life-threatening illnesses. She was a self-taught seamstress and tailor who loved heirloom sewing and tatting which she enjoyed and would make tatted crosses for friends. Francis enjoyed doing things for people, most of which she wanted known only to God. From childhood, she realized the brevity of life, having lost her mother when she was 11, which helped shape her life into a caring and thoughtful person. Her husband said that she would get on an elevator with 10 people and come off with 9 friends. Francis was a daughter of the late Virginia Shepheard Lipscomb and the late Richard Downing Lipscomb. She was also preceded in death by her beloved kitties, Snowbaby and Frosty. A funeral service will take place at Bruton Parish at 11:00 am on July 22nd. Interment will follow in the churchyard. Memorial donations may be made to Bruton Parish Alter Linen Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg,com.



