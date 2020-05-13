Frank T. Edwards, Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Frank attended Matthew Whaley School through 11th grade and then graduated with the first class of James Blair High School in 1956. He was a three-sport athlete, playing football, baseball and basketball and was named Most Athletic. He played the trombone and was a member of the concert band. Until his passing, he coordinated reunions and outings with his classmates. He decided against the opportunity to go to college and instead embarked on his career in telecommunications. Frank spent 35 years working for C&P, AT&T and Bell Atlantic before taking an early retirement at the young age of 53. During retirement he enjoyed working at the local hardware store, the John Deere store, and helping to deliver cars for a dealership. He also LOVED helping out with his daughter and son in law's business, picking up and delivering equipment. He never said no! Everyone that knew Frank knew he couldn't sit still for long and was always on the go. Frank was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many hours on the river. He'd clean, filet, and happily deliver his catch to friends, family and even strangers. He would sit for hours on the river with his grandsons whether they were catching fish or not. He cherished those memories and talked about them often. Frank also loved baseball, specifically the New York Yankees. He knew every player, manager and coach! He was also a suffering Redskins fan but he didn't talk a lot of them in recent years. Through his grandsons, he became a soccer fan. He rarely missed a high school game, traveling to Richmond sometimes twice a week for eight years straight. Frank also enjoyed visiting the boys in college and watching their games as well, and traveling to North Carolina to proudly watch one win a NCAA national championship. And was he ever excited to have his great grandchildren in his life. They brought him so much joy. Frank never met a stranger. He was so friendly, had a million-dollar smile, and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. You could often find him at Sal's, his favorite bagel place or around the corner at the local Mexican restaurant. He would carry on a conversation with everyone, and loved to joke around and just make people happy. He loved his family more than anything, and his friends were very important to him. He never had a harsh word to say about anyone. If you were lucky enough to know him, you undoubtedly heard one of his trademark statements when saying goodbye: "I'm so glad you got a chance to see me." He was indeed a joy to have in our lives. The world was a better place with Frank in it and he will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Brown Edwards; mother, Molly Davis Edwards and Father, Frank T. Edwards, Sr.; and granddaughter, Brittany Ann Debusk. Frank is survived by his daughters Mitzi E Debusk (Jeff) and Cindy E Wharton (Greg), grandsons Scott Austin, Mark Austin, Bryan Wharton and Todd Wharton, 5 great grandchildren, and long-time dear friend Myrna Brown. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



