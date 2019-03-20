Frank Thomas "Tom" Hughes, 76, of James City County, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wallace Hughes and Madlyne (Bowman) Hughes, and his brother, Bradford Paul Hughes.Tom cherished his family and friends. He will be missed by his wife of 46 years, Beatrice A. "Bea" Hughes and his son, Andaman Frank "Andy" Hughes, as well as a host of loving Hughes and Gaugler family members.Between 1962 and 1995, Tom spent his career as an Administrative Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, which took him on overseas assignments around the world, including to Okinawa, Viet Nam, Ecuador, Thailand, India, and Italy. He retired as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service and received the Intelligence Medal for Merit for his service.Following his retirement, Tom became an avid golfer, but sports were always an active part of his life, whether he was playing himself or coaching others.A celebration of life service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , . Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary