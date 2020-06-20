G. William Mohn Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
G. William Mohn, Jr., 84, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Drexel University and worked in the pharmaceutical business. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be very missed by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy; his children, Tarra Cygler (Mark), and Allyson DeVesty (Stu); his grandchildren, Zachary DeVesty (Kristina), and Kelsey Owsley (Jimmy); and his great-granddaughters, Arden, Emerson, and Mirah DeVesty. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved