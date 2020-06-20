G. William Mohn, Jr., 84, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Drexel University and worked in the pharmaceutical business. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be very missed by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy; his children, Tarra Cygler (Mark), and Allyson DeVesty (Stu); his grandchildren, Zachary DeVesty (Kristina), and Kelsey Owsley (Jimmy); and his great-granddaughters, Arden, Emerson, and Mirah DeVesty. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.