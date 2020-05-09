Gail Louise Eklind
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Louise Eklind passed away at age 86 on May 4th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Williamsburg VA for the past 35 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Eklind. Gail was a military wife and homemaker, generous, thoughtful, and kind in all she did. She loved to cook, shop, travel, and see the world. She made annual trips driving her van to Iowa to visit family. Gail was an active member of the Kingsmill Women's Social Club, where she led the Third Thursday Lunch Bunch; was active in both Mah Jongg and Wine and Dine groups, and volunteered in the Kingsmill Garden Club. Gail was one of the original members of the Antique Adventures club, a member of the CIAO Social Club, a Friend of WRL, and a supporter and volunteer at the Williamsburg Botanical Garden. Gail is survived by her son, Andrew Eklind and daughter-in-law Donna of Woodstock GA; her daughter, Margaret Eklind and her husband Thomas Schieber of Belmont MA; and her son Scott Eklind of Williamsburg VA. She leaves four grandchildren, Andrew Eklind, Alex Eklind, India Eklind, and Lukas Schieber; and three great-grandchildren, Cruz, Ellie and Skylar. Gail also leaves her beloved younger sisters, Carolyn Cook, Joyce Kemp, Rosemary Leesekamp, Joanne Vogel, Becky Guyer, and Tricia Monear; and a beloved younger brother, Tim Vojt. She leaves her brothers-in-law, Phil Vogel and Kevin Monear; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Vojt and over 60 nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Service and internment will be held in Spring 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery where Gail will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's memory may be made to the Williamsburg Botanical Garden, PO Box 1577, Williamsburg, VA 23187–1577 or can be made online at http://www.williamsburgbotanicalgarden.org/wordpress/donate/. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved