Gail Louise Eklind passed away at age 86 on May 4th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Williamsburg VA for the past 35 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Eklind. Gail was a military wife and homemaker, generous, thoughtful, and kind in all she did. She loved to cook, shop, travel, and see the world. She made annual trips driving her van to Iowa to visit family. Gail was an active member of the Kingsmill Women's Social Club, where she led the Third Thursday Lunch Bunch; was active in both Mah Jongg and Wine and Dine groups, and volunteered in the Kingsmill Garden Club. Gail was one of the original members of the Antique Adventures club, a member of the CIAO Social Club, a Friend of WRL, and a supporter and volunteer at the Williamsburg Botanical Garden. Gail is survived by her son, Andrew Eklind and daughter-in-law Donna of Woodstock GA; her daughter, Margaret Eklind and her husband Thomas Schieber of Belmont MA; and her son Scott Eklind of Williamsburg VA. She leaves four grandchildren, Andrew Eklind, Alex Eklind, India Eklind, and Lukas Schieber; and three great-grandchildren, Cruz, Ellie and Skylar. Gail also leaves her beloved younger sisters, Carolyn Cook, Joyce Kemp, Rosemary Leesekamp, Joanne Vogel, Becky Guyer, and Tricia Monear; and a beloved younger brother, Tim Vojt. She leaves her brothers-in-law, Phil Vogel and Kevin Monear; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Vojt and over 60 nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Service and internment will be held in Spring 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery where Gail will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's memory may be made to the Williamsburg Botanical Garden, PO Box 1577, Williamsburg, VA 23187–1577 or can be made online at http://www.williamsburgbotanicalgarden.org/wordpress/donate/. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 9, 2020.