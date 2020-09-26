1/1
Gail M. Kilkenny passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 with her family at her bedside giving her comfort. Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 8, 1939 to Alice (Dunn) and James McGovern, Gail was one of six children. Gail graduated from Queens College, New York and promptly married her high school sweetheart, John M. Kilkenny, her partner in life and love for 59 years. During John's military service they moved multiple times while raising their three children: Michael (Susan), Greg (Beth) and Kevin (Laurie). Gail taught school while earning her MBA and was very successful in buying and selling real estate, which was extremely helpful during the 43 relocations associated with John's military career. After retiring and moving to Kingsmill, Gail was a beloved grandmother to her six grandchildren: Jason, David, Matthew, Sam, Keira and Brendan, providing summer entertainment and endless treats. Gail is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: James, George and John McGovern. In addition to her spouse, children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters Ann DeLaney (Edward) of Indianapolis, Patricia McGovern of Columbia, SC, sister-in-law Mary McGovern of Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, VA 23229 or to Walsingham Academy, 1100 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
