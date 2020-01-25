|
George A. Major died peacefully in his sleep on December 28, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was born and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey and was heavily involved in youth soccer for many years while there. George was employed by the Du Pont Company in Parlin, New Jersey for 30 years and upon retirement, he and his wife moved to St. Croix, USVI for 7 years. While in St. Croix, he took up painting and photography with several of his pictures ending up in the Library of Congress. In St Croix, he helped established a co-op which became very successful. George and his wife moved back to the States 19 years ago to Williamsburg, VA, where he resided until his death. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Bernice, and his son, Jeremy. A funeral mass will be held at St Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg on January 28, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in George's memory be sent to Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg, 430 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg 23185 (www.heritagehumane.org.com). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020