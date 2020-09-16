George A. Sperry, Jr. passed away at home on September 11, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA with his wife, Karen, his best friend of 30 years, by his side. Born in Rochester, New York on November 9th, 1934, he was the son of the late George and Norine Sperry. He was preceded in death by his late wife Evelyn Jean (Willer) Sperry of Rochester, New York. George was happily married to and is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen (Clute) Sperry, of Lyndonville, New York. In addition to his wife, George is survived by two sons, George A. Sperry IV, husband of Judy Sperry, of Williamsburg, VA; and Eugene Sperry of Sinking Spring, PA; four grandchildren, David Sperry, husband of Georgia Sperry; Katelyn Reusch, wife of Dr. David Reusch; John Sperry, husband of Danika Sperry; and Elizabeth Vescio, wife of Bradford Vescio; and eight great-grandchildren, Abigail and Joshua Sperry; Paige, Dylan, and Piper Reusch; Odessa Sperry; and Jack and Elliott Vescio. Mr. Sperry's career included various posts at television and radio stations and broadcast groups in the U.S. and Canada. George began his career as an announcer/director at WBRE-AM /TV in Wilkes Barre, PA. During his early career, he worked for RKO General Broadcasting, Transcontinental Television Corporation, Kaiser Broadcasting and Westinghouse Broadcasting. His career also included 3 years as VP of Television and Radio Production for E.W. Baker Advertising in Detroit, MI. He was a pioneer in developing television syndication, from videotape to satellite distribution. While working for Group W, Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, he worked with several of the major Hollywood Studios and started the distribution via satellite of several live and taped programs including: Phil Donahue, The Mike Douglas Show, Live with Regis and Kathy Lee, The Lawrence Welk Program, Hee-Haw, and The Old Time Gospel Hour, along with major satellite transmission events including the first global telethon for AIDS and the Jerry Lewis Telethon. While living in Pittsburgh, Mr. Sperry was the President of TPC Communications and was General Manager of the Pittsburgh International Teleport. In Virginia, he was VP of Broadcast Development for BAF Satellite and Technology and General Manager of WEVA AM of Colonial Media in Emporia, VA. George and his wife, Karen, enjoyed riverboating on most of the rivers in the US on the Delta Mississippi and American Queen riverboats, as well as several in Europe. Mr. Sperry has served as an Elder, Deacon and Clerk of session at various Presbyterian churches in his lifetime. He was currently a member of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 109th Field Artillery Battalion as a first cook. He was a former member of the Lodge of the Ancient Landmarks 441 F & A. M., Buffalo, NY. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Support Care of Williamsburg, Heritage Humane Society, or the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church.



