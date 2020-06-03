George Fred Kourmadas died peacefully May 24th in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he had lived for the past two and a half years under the care of his close family. George was born in Detroit's Harper Hospital on October 5, 1929, and, although in his youth he had lived in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, he always knew Michigan as his home. The oldest of Fred and Ourania Kourmadas' three sons, he spent much of his younger years learning about his father's business, Grace Harper Florists. George attended Wayne State University and was a graduate of Roosevelt Military Academy, Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service, and John Marshall Law School. George was a 65-year licensed Michigan Funeral Director. He owned and operated two funeral homes and later was associated with the Charles Step Funeral Home. George lived his life to the fullest and was passionate and expressive about so many things ... his family, his wide and varied circle of friends, his deep appreciation of the beauty of life. Detroiter that he was, George loved cars, at one time owning an even dozen. He also loved practical jokes, including the time he and Alex Karras picked up writer George Plimpton at Detroit Metro Airport and had Plimpton ride to town in the back of the hearse next to an empty casket. George is survived by his brother John (Rose), nephews Fred (Margaret), James (Jan), and Alexander. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Westland, MI will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the family plot in Rural Hill Cemetery, Northville, MI. A funeral service was held Monday June 1st, 10:30 AM at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 36375 Joy Rd. Westland, MI 48185. Burial was in the family plot in Rural Hill Cemetery, Northville, MI. Contributions to St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to watch the funeral service please go to: http://www.stcons.org/video-streaming.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.