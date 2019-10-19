|
George Greenleaf Sampson, Jr., age 87, born July, 13th 1932 in Lynn Massachusetts, passed away October 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother, Gladys B. Sampson, and father, George G. Sampson, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Virginia Stickley Sampson; three children; daughter Ann and Michael Kosatka of Houston, Texas: daughter Martha and Douglas Williams of Binghamton, New York; and son George and his wife Barbara Sampson of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren: Trisha and her husband William Vaughan of Binghamton, NY; Matthew Sampson of Dallas, TX; and Andrew Sampson of Fort Collins, CO; and one great-grandson; Samuel George Vaughan. George also unofficially adopted the family of Karen and Vernon Chu and their two sons, Derek and Brandon, of Queens, NY. After graduating from Cornell University where he served in the Army ROTC, he joined the United States Army. He was an active member of the Johnson City Rotary Club for 50 years. He was Chairman of the student exchange program where he befriended hundreds of exchange students worldwide whom he remained in contact with throughout his lifetime. George worked his entire career in the insurance business as an independent agent, first with his own firm, Dufford Agency and later with Thompson Agency Insurance, both of Johnson City, New York. He was a history aficionado and after retiring, George and Ginny moved to Williamsburg, Virginia for 18 years. He was a volunteer history interpreter for Colonial Williamsburg where he would lead group tours of the restored village. He and Virginia were members of the Williamsburg Baptist Church. In addition to history, George was an avid woodworker and accomplished woodsman. His most amazing qualities were that of a loving husband, a wonderful father, and loyal friend to all. His family would like to acknowledge and thank the caring and compassionate staff at Hilltop Methodist Home and the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford, New York where he received loving and excellent care. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation at Colonial Williamsburg Foundation or the NYS Veterans Home at 4211 State Hwy 220, Chenango, Oxford, NY 13830.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019