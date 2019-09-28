|
George J. McGarry Jr. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by family in Ridgefield, CT, five days before his 80th birthday. George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia, their six children: Susan, Stephen and his wife Rita, Marty, Bryan, Bill and his wife Erin, Meghan and her husband Brian; his twelve adoring grandchildren, his sister Cecilia, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Marion and George J. McGarry Sr, and his brother James. George was born September 26, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Middle Village, NY. He earned his B.A. in Mathematics and Physical Education at Queens College, where he excelled as point guard and a left-handed pitcher, having once struck out the great Joe Torre. After college, George joined the United States Navy and traveled the world on the Escort Destroyer Fred T. Berry. George reached the rank Lieutenant JG and served his country from 1962 – 1966 before embarking on a career as a Reinsurance Executive. His career spanned four decades and meaningful time in San Francisco, CT, and New York. Even with his hectic travel schedule, he never missed a game or performance. All the kids knew he was there supporting them as their biggest fan. George always found time to coach, have a catch, or play a spirited game of HORSE. He loved baseball and basketball. His free time was often spent playing golf and tennis with friends and colleagues or reading a good "tough guy" mystery where the hero was always flawed, but came through with his sense of humor intact. George traveled often, but always cherished those special moments with family and friends more than any others. In retirement, George and Pat moved from their long-time home in Ridgefield, CT to Colonial Williamsburg, VA, where they thrived in the nice weather amongst the company of many new friends and a beautiful view overlooking a golf course. They enjoyed the South but moved back to Ridgefield to be closer to his family. George was an amazing man and a force of stability and guidance to friends and family alike. He was always there with advice if you asked. And nobody will ever forget the way his bright blue eyes twinkled as you shared a laugh. He was treasured by those who knew him, and he will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 12 noon until the time of the service. George's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing for the wonderful care and comfort they brought into their lives. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to them here: https://regionalhospicect.org/make-a-gift-old/
