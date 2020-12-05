1/1
George Sarantos Genakos
George S. Genakos, 87, passed away peacefully at home to join his Lord and Creator on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean and his 3 children, Mary (Mark) of Currituck, NC, Anthony (Antoinette) of Smyrna, TN and Stephen (Michelle) of Williamsburg, VA. In addition, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren mourn his passing. Born in Lowell, MA, George devoted his life to public service. He was a career Air Force officer, an independent contractor for the Department of Defense for many years, and a Williamsburg City Councilman for 12 years. George co-founded The Williamsburg Salvation Army, YMCA, Youth Leadership Council, and Senior Advisory Group. He was president of the Jabbo Kenner boxing club, and the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. George was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kiwanis, Rotary, Exchange, Masonic Order, Drug Drop Out Advisory Council, and the Youth Task Force. A public memorial service celebrating George's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any remembrances be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
