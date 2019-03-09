George Stakias, 92, died peacefully on February 23, 2019, at his daughter's home in Leesburg, Virginia, surrounded by family.George was born October 31, 1926, in Monessen, PA and spent his childhood in Asheville, NC. He was the third of seven children of Alexander and Bonnie Stakias. Surviving siblings include, William Stakias of Hendersonville, NC, Nick Stakias of Greensboro, NC, and Mary Spaanbroek of Cary, NC.George joined the U.S. Navy during WWll at the age of 17 and was based in Norfolk, VA, where he met his wife Gloria Hoggard. They were married for 67 years, and in 2012 she preceded him in death.He excelled at business and was hired by Ford Motor Company after the war. He attended college at night for 14 years, earning a BA, in Accounting, from The College of William and Mary and an MA, in Personnel Management, from George Washington University. George worked for Ford for 45 years and retired as Director of Accounting and Contract Administration for Ford Aerospace, in 1991. He and Gloria, lived in many locations during his career including Norfolk, VA; Plymouth, MI; Doylestown, PA: San Carlos and San Clemente, CA; Mexico City, Mexico; and Pretoria, South Africa while an executive for Ford.Gloria and George retired to San Clemente and eventually Williamsburg, VA and enjoyed being close to family members during their later years. He spent the last 3 years of his life with his daughter, Margo and son-in-law, Paul, in Leesburg, VA. All who knew him well remember him for his unconditional love, acceptance, humor, courage, integrity, selflessness and faith. He is survived by his son, Michael Stakias (Jean) and 2 daughters, Jeanne Fredriksen (Rolf) and Margo Green (Paul). He was a devoted grandfather to Lauren Stakias (David Brennan), Michael Stakias (Brooke), Erik Fredriksen (Meghan), and Paul Fredriksen. He was thrilled by the addition of great grandsons, Alexander and Theodore Stakias Brennan.At his request services will be held for immediate family only.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Endowment Fund of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or online through the church website on the Give Now page. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary