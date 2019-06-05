George Stratis, 78, passed peacefully on June 4th. George was born in Kalamata, Greece on November 5, 1940, and was raised in the village of Tarapsa, near Sparta, Greece. George immigrated to the United States in 1967, and has been a proud resident of Williamsburg, Virginia since 1969. Enjoying a long and successful career in the restaurant business, George always felt fortunate to raise his family in such a special place.George is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Kiki Stratis, and his brother Christos Stratigakos. He is survived by his daughters Mia Spears and Georgia Estes, his sons-in-law Tony Spears and Michael Todd Estes, and his grandchildren, Yianni, Ero, and Kiki Spears, and Logan and William Estes. He is also survived by his sister, Ourania (Nick) Liakakos of Greece, brothers and sisters-in-law Litsa Mexis, Nickie Mageras, Toula (Jimmy) Farantos, Mike (Paula) Kokolis, George (Wendy) Kokolis, Aphrodite (Nick) Sarandakos, John (Popi) Kokolis, and many, many nieces and nephews. George Stratis was a member of the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Newport News, Virginia, as well as the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, he proudly served in the Order of Ahepa, and the Vasilakion Society of the United States and Canada. The George Stratis Family will welcome guests to a visitation on Thursday, June 6th from 6pm -8pm, with a Trisagion prayer service at 6:30 pm at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Williamsburg, Virginia. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11am at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, followed by the interment service at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Mooretown Rd, Williamsburg, Va 23188, or Williamsburg Faith in Action (wfia.org) Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 5 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary