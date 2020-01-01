Home

Geraldine Ann Pahl

Geraldine "Geri" Ann Pahl passed away at age 80 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with family by her side. Geri lived a fulfilling life as a mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She loved cooking, entertaining, crafts and quality time with loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Robert Pahl; her children Mia Rothwell and Raymond Pascarella and his wife Kim; as well as her grandchildren Lauren Patrick and husband Samuel, Alex and Juliana Pascarella, Rachel Muldoon and husband Chris, Stacey Henderson; and 2 great-grandchildren Madelyn and Liam. Service details in addition to the full obituary are available at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
