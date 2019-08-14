|
Geraldine Latham Baker, 97, of Williamsburg, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1921, in North Brunswick, NJ. Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Frederick John Baker, her daughter-in-law, Brandi Bisher Forloine and her infant great-grandson, Matthew Rahn Utterback. Mrs. Baker is survived by her daughter, Gail B. Forloine, son-in-law, William Forloine; three grandchildren, Renee Sconzo of Glastonbury, CT, John Forloine and Jodi Marsh of Columbus, OH; and 11 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Erica, Patrick, Nick, Bailey, Max, Jack, Christopher, Owen, Mia and Evie. As a new bride, Mrs. Baker joined her husband, Fred, a graduate of West Point Academy, in the Panama Canal Zone shortly before the beginning of World War II, where she gave birth to their daughter, Gail. After Col. Baker transferred from the Army to the Air Force, the Bakers served several tours of duty on the Island of Guam, Norton AFB, CA, the European Command in Paris, France and at Langley AFB in Hampton, VA. They retired to the Yorktown-Williamsburg area in 1978. Mrs. Baker was devoted to her family and always a faithful companion and correspondent to her many friends, taking particular care of aging widows and widowers over the years. She was famous for her enthusiastic exercise routine, youthful appearance and activities. Interment at West Point will be held at a later date.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019