Gladys Josephine Cox Baxter died peacefully November 28th at Walter Reed Nursing Home. Formally of New Bern, North Carolina, she had made her home in Williamsburg, Virginia for the last 60 years. She was born December 20, 1920 in Jasper, North Carolina to John and Sadie Cox. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Nannie Mae Cox, Sarah McDaniel, Patricia McDaniel, and Ann Cox. She is also preceded in death by brothers, John Cox and Frank McDaniel. A son, Theodore Baxter also preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Russell of Surrey Virginia, son Greg, (wife Liz) of Fayetteville, Ga, grandsons Alexander and Carson, and great grandchildren Riley and Lily Baxter. She is also survived by sisters Mary Ellen Cox, Patricia McDaniel and Brother, Milton McDaniel. She was employed by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for over 40 years. She was also a greeter for Concerts held at the Capitol, and hosted tours for Colonial Williamsburg many years after retirement. She also owned a small company that supplied 18th century clothing for Colonial Williamsburg employees. A 56-year member of Williamsburg Presbyterian church, she devoted her life to the lord and her children. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A donation in Gladys's memory may be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Va. 23185.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019