Gladys Mierle, a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with her family by her side. Gladys is survived by her children, Thomas Mierle, Jacquelyn Mierle, and Raquel Proctor; son-in-law, Daniel Proctor; her grandchildren, Hannah Proctor, Christopher Proctor, and Caydin Bartlett; her sister, Elsa Crespo and her two brothers, Willie Cruz and Eddie Cruz; former spouse, Gerald Mierle; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carmen Traegar; her stepfather, Byron Traegar; her brother, Louis Cruz; and her father, Eleuterio Cruz. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bede Catholic Church. 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg, VA. Although she loved red and white roses, donations can also be made to the Williamsburg House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019