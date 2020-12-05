Glenn R. Markus, 78, of Williamsburg, passed away June 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1941 to Henry and Adela (Sessler) Markus and graduated from Central High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1964 and a master's degree in classical studies in 1993, both from Johns Hopkins University. He proudly served in the Maryland National Guard for nearly a decade in the 1960s and '70s. In 1964, he married Mary Ann Travers; together, they raised three daughters and lived in Leesburg, Virginia for more than 20 years. Glenn had a successful career as a legislative analyst specializing in health care policy with the Social Security Administration, Library of Congress Congressional Research Service, and Health Policy Alternatives, Inc. in Washington, D.C. Among his greatest passions were history and travel. He was a voracious reader of ancient civilizations and historic events. He traveled overseas with his family and later organized and guided classically-themed group tours to numerous countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 25 years, he volunteered as an instructor of Greek and Roman studies and physics at lifelong learning programs in northern Virginia, Richmond, and the Tidewater region. He was known for arriving early (not merely on time), enthusiasm for preparing his taxes, and his love of classical music, red wine, and spaghetti bolognese. Glenn is survived by daughters Cari Conahan (husband Joe), Chris Markus, and Andrea Randall (husband Will); grandchildren Brian Conahan, Katie Conahan, Collin Randall, and Ellie Randall; former wife and enduring friend, Mary Ann Markus; two brothers, Bob Markus (wife Wendy) and Jim Markus (wife Barbara); and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Markus McKee. A private memorial service was held by his family and friends.



