1/
Glenn R. Markus
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn R. Markus, 78, of Williamsburg, passed away June 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1941 to Henry and Adela (Sessler) Markus and graduated from Central High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1964 and a master's degree in classical studies in 1993, both from Johns Hopkins University. He proudly served in the Maryland National Guard for nearly a decade in the 1960s and '70s. In 1964, he married Mary Ann Travers; together, they raised three daughters and lived in Leesburg, Virginia for more than 20 years. Glenn had a successful career as a legislative analyst specializing in health care policy with the Social Security Administration, Library of Congress Congressional Research Service, and Health Policy Alternatives, Inc. in Washington, D.C. Among his greatest passions were history and travel. He was a voracious reader of ancient civilizations and historic events. He traveled overseas with his family and later organized and guided classically-themed group tours to numerous countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 25 years, he volunteered as an instructor of Greek and Roman studies and physics at lifelong learning programs in northern Virginia, Richmond, and the Tidewater region. He was known for arriving early (not merely on time), enthusiasm for preparing his taxes, and his love of classical music, red wine, and spaghetti bolognese. Glenn is survived by daughters Cari Conahan (husband Joe), Chris Markus, and Andrea Randall (husband Will); grandchildren Brian Conahan, Katie Conahan, Collin Randall, and Ellie Randall; former wife and enduring friend, Mary Ann Markus; two brothers, Bob Markus (wife Wendy) and Jim Markus (wife Barbara); and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Markus McKee. A private memorial service was held by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved