|
|
Gloria Moss died peacefully on August 9, 2019. Neighbors, friends, and relatives collectively sigh and tighten their belts-they'll get no more sweet treats made by Gloria. Born December 21, 1923, in De Soto, Missouri, Gloria met her future husband, Russ Moss, while vacationing in Door County, Wisconsin. They married in 1951, settled in River Hills, Wisconsin, and after raising their five children, started a new life in Williamsburg in 1993. After fifty-seven years of marriage, Russ died in 2008, and Gloria found more time to give to her volunteer activities, as well as baking delicious treats for everyone. A funeral mass will be held Monday, August 19, at National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham (520 Richmond Road) in Williamsburg at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Father John David. In lieu of flowers, Gloria wished for donations to the two organizations at which she volunteered until the end-Blooms That Brighten and Williamsburg House of Mercy. Gloria is survived by five children, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019