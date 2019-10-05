Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
family cemetery, KelRae Farm
Toano, VA
Gloria Pauline Arnett

Gloria Pauline Arnett Obituary
Affectionately known as "MamaLene," beloved wife of 65 years to Clarence E. Arnett, Gloria passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at Riverside Convalescent Center, Mathews. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Violet Brooks; brother, Clayborne; sister, Sylvia; and great-grandson, Spencer Garrett. She is survived by her daughter, Ronnie Hynes (Billy) of Toano, VA; two granddaughters, Ginger Garett (Danny) of Toano, and Michelle Gulden (Randy) of Toano, VA; four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Rachel, Gracie and Jessie Gulden; one great-great-grandson, Oliver Garrett; sister, Juanita Long of Mathews; brother, Hugh Brooks (Sara Ann) of Mathews; and special family, Marge Baker and her children, Billy, Leisa and Genny and their families. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 10:30 am at the family cemetery, KelRae Farm, Toano, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the , act.alz.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
