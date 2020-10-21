GMTC Paul D. Hinkle (Ret) passed away on October 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Hinkle. Born in Kokomo, Indiana, he joined the Navy after finishing school and proudly served 22 years in the Special Weapons field. After retiring from the Navy, Paul worked for the Supervisor of Shipbuilding at Naval Weapons, Yorktown. Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol; daughter, Beth Reinhardt of Tucson, Arizona; and son, Kevin Hinkle of Williamsburg, Va. As well as six grandchildren, Mitchell Reinhardt, Marshall Reinhardt, Morgan Hinkle Taylor, Maddison Reinhardt, Holly Podish and Molly Glock. Paul was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and for his kind spirit. He had no greater love than that of his family. For many that knew him he was "Pap". A special thank you to our extended family; the Pooles, for all of their love and continued support. As well, the medical team at VCU/MCVH in Richmond. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
