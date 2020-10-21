1/1
GMTC Paul D. (Ret) Hinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GMTC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GMTC Paul D. Hinkle (Ret) passed away on October 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Hinkle. Born in Kokomo, Indiana, he joined the Navy after finishing school and proudly served 22 years in the Special Weapons field. After retiring from the Navy, Paul worked for the Supervisor of Shipbuilding at Naval Weapons, Yorktown. Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol; daughter, Beth Reinhardt of Tucson, Arizona; and son, Kevin Hinkle of Williamsburg, Va. As well as six grandchildren, Mitchell Reinhardt, Marshall Reinhardt, Morgan Hinkle Taylor, Maddison Reinhardt, Holly Podish and Molly Glock. Paul was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and for his kind spirit. He had no greater love than that of his family. For many that knew him he was "Pap". A special thank you to our extended family; the Pooles, for all of their love and continued support. As well, the medical team at VCU/MCVH in Richmond. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved