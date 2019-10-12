|
Gordon Cheesman Vliet, 86, of Tucson, Arizona, husband of Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, died peacefully at home on January 16, 2019 following complications of bronchiectasis and pulmonary fibrosis. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 2018. He was the oldest of four children of Thelma and Stanley Cheesman Vliet of Alma, Michigan, and an honors student who played football, basketball and tennis in high school. He graduated from The College of William & Mary in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, where he was President of Westminster Fellowship and The Society for Advancement of Management, Art Editor/cartoonist for The Flat Hat, Colonial Echo, The Royalist and Smoke Signals, Manager and player on the Tennis team, was in the marching band, and was member of Phi Kappa Tau social fraternity. After graduation Gordon served with distinction in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Worcester, a light cruiser, with tours in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Japan. He was honored as Division Man of the Year for his leadership. Known for his humor, he was a cartoonist for "The Navy Times" and the ship's newsletter. Gordon was awarded a Rotary Foundation Fellowship in 1957-1958 and completed his master's studies in Economics at the University of Exeter in Dover, England. He represented Rotary International Foundation speaking at over 300 Rotary Clubs throughout Europe, Scandinavia and later the U.S. After his father's death he returned home to Alma as president of Alma Varsity Shop, a sporting goods, office supply and college bookstore business, founded by Stanley Vliet. In 1966 his alma mater recruited him to be director of alumni affairs for William & Mary's Society of the Alumni. In 1972 he was named executive vice president of the Society of the Alumni and until he left in 1982 was responsible for scores of innovations that included the acquisition and renovation of the first Alumni House for the College. His multitude of contributions included greatly expanding the alumni chapters in the U.S. and abroad, conducting record fund raising programs and creating new activities including the Olde Guarde 50th Reunion, Alumni College, alumni merchandising programs, leadership conferences, an Alumni Fellow Faculty program, the Young Guarde, Alumni-Student Liaison and Alumni Admission Network, restoring funding for the Queen's Guard, and expanding events during Homecoming. Vliet developed the innovative and highly successful Alumni Educational Travel program that was known for its unique tours such as the first U.S. alumni travel program to the Soviet Union in 1974 and the People's Republic of China and Eastern Europe "Iron Curtain" countries in 1979. He created and designed much of the merchandise sold to alumni and designed the Bicentennial Medallion presented to visiting dignitaries. He was Editor of the Alumni Gazette and took it from a quarterly magazine to an 8-issue per year newspaper with semi-annual glossy magazines. In 1985 he shifted to medical administration utilizing his business, administrative, marketing, writing and people skills to develop Dr. Vliet's medical practice, Health Strategies in Norfolk, VA. The Vliet's integrated model of care focused on mind-body health, preventive and climacteric medicine. Gordon provided executive leadership to help oversee the growth and expansion of their unique medical model to begin medical practices in Tucson, AZ in 1992 and Dallas, TX in 1995. The Vliets lived in Santiago, Chile 2013-2016 researching and developing an innovative physician-directed medical tourism program until his health decline necessitated returning to Tucson. Their medical practice in Tucson and Dallas continues to serve men and women nationwide from puberty to late life seeking answers and help for complex endocrine disorders. According to Dr. Vliet, Gordon was much loved by the patients for his compassion, sensitivity, problem-solving skills, and humor through their health challenges. His caring presence had an enormous impact far larger than his humble quiet demeanor conveyed. Gordon Vliet wanted to be remembered as "A reader of books, a student of history and art, a lover of nautical lore, a very lucky fellow who married so well, had many good friends and experiences, who served the William & Mary Society of the Alumni and saved the Queen's Guard, who believed in and supported as best he could his wife's work, and had a very full life." He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D. of Tucson, AZ; brothers Ronald Clair Vliet of Holland, MI and Walter Bruce Vliet (Linda) of Denver, CO; sister Cheryl Vliet Stearns of St. Ignace, MI; brothers-in-law J. Thomas Wadkins, III (Robin) and Richard Cleveland Wadkins (Helen), both of Richmond, VA plus nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held October 20, 2019 at the Wren Chapel at William & Mary where the Vliets were married. Wren Chapel seating is limited, and seating cards are required. If interested in attending, please email [email protected] Memorial donations may be made in Gordon's name to The Queens' Guard at William and Mary or to Freedom Alliance, 22570 Markey Court, Suite 240, Dulles, Virginia 2066, www.FreedomAlliance.org a charity providing rehabilitation services to wounded combat veterans and college scholarships to the children of military killed in combat. Condolences may be made at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019