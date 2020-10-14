Graham Sheldon Rose, beloved husband, father, and brother died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Graham was born August 5, 1935 in Mineola, NY to the late George Childs Rose and Doris Sheldon Rose. He graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts and went on to get his BA from Brown University. It was at this time that he enlisted in the United States Navy and ultimately served as LtJg aboard the USS Miller DD-535 Destroyer. Upon his honorable discharge in 1960, he earned his JD from Harvard Law School. Graham spent his life serving others, whether it was working as a lawyer until his final weeks of life or servings as a trustee and deacon for many years at the Garden City Community Church and later serving as deacon at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Graham loved the outdoors, priding himself in becoming a Master Naturalist with the Historic Rivers Naturalist Program of Williamsburg. He spent much of his time volunteering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, determined to clean the waters by growing and maintaining his own oysters in the Lafayette River. Graham is preceded in death by his parents and son, Andrew Lohnes Rose. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy and daughter, Virginia Rose; sister, Margaret Yates; sister-in-law, Virginia Gale; nieces, Susan Lee, Sarah Pease, Katrina Dean, Sharon Harris and Janet Addis; and many great nieces and nephews. Graham will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



