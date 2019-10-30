Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for H. Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Eugene "Gene" Buchanan


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Eugene "Gene" Buchanan Obituary
H. Eugene "Gene" Buchanan, 64, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on October 4, 2019. He was born at Bell hospital on December 16, 1954. He graduated from York High School in 1973 and attended The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. He was a lifelong area resident; living in Surry, Virginia for the last 26 years. He retired as a plant manager from HRSD. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. And Doris L. Buchanan. He is survived by two sisters, Paula B. Barrack of Williamsburg, Virginia and Margaret W. Sheppard of Lanexa, Virginia as well as a host of loyal friends. The family would like to thank the employees of the Jamestown/Scotland ferry as well as the employees and patrons of Havana Connections cigar shop for allowing it to be his home away from home. He had a love of fine cigars, expensive scotch, Chinese food and bonfires. He was a Trump supporter, a republican "all the way", and a member of the NRA. He attended 65 Grateful Dead Concerts in his day, he was a fixture over at the William and Mary Frat Houses into the 1980s, and loved good and lively company. Please smoke a fine cigar or have a drink of scotch in his honor. Service will be private.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.