H. Eugene "Gene" Buchanan, 64, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on October 4, 2019. He was born at Bell hospital on December 16, 1954. He graduated from York High School in 1973 and attended The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. He was a lifelong area resident; living in Surry, Virginia for the last 26 years. He retired as a plant manager from HRSD. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. And Doris L. Buchanan. He is survived by two sisters, Paula B. Barrack of Williamsburg, Virginia and Margaret W. Sheppard of Lanexa, Virginia as well as a host of loyal friends. The family would like to thank the employees of the Jamestown/Scotland ferry as well as the employees and patrons of Havana Connections cigar shop for allowing it to be his home away from home. He had a love of fine cigars, expensive scotch, Chinese food and bonfires. He was a Trump supporter, a republican "all the way", and a member of the NRA. He attended 65 Grateful Dead Concerts in his day, he was a fixture over at the William and Mary Frat Houses into the 1980s, and loved good and lively company. Please smoke a fine cigar or have a drink of scotch in his honor. Service will be private.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019