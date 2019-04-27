Harold Freeman Jones, 83, of Stuarts Draft, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. Born January 31, 1936 in Greenfield Center, NY he was the son of the late Arthur Leroy and Nina Elizabeth (Hathaway) Jones. On July 13, 1957, he married Elizabeth Laidlaw. The two shared a loving and blessed union of 61 years together. Harold was a member and elder of Faith Baptist Church, Williamsburg. As a church member, he enjoyed helping with the Awana Club and playing an active role in the young men of the church. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Allied Chemical where he worked as a chemical engineer for over 40 years. He was instrumental in the development of integrated circuit chips and served as a liaison between the California and Japan offices. He made numerous work trips to Japan and relished his time spent there learning the Japanese culture. Harold was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Society. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Jones; and sisters: Neva Thompson, Arlene Butler and Gladys Jones. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Ken Jones and wife, Sue of Fishersville, VA, Doug Jones and wife, Sue of Milmay, NJ and Kathy Neu and husband, Ken of Annville, PA; grandchildren, Chris Jones, Ben Jones, Emily Phillips, Amy Jones, Edward Jones, Zach Neu and Sarah Neu; and sister, Helen Woods of Schuylerville, NY. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 4107 Rochambeau Dr., Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019