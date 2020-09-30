1/1
Harold Garfield Farrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Garfield Farrell, 96, of Williamsburg, Va, passed away peacefully at Williamsburg Landing on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born on December 19, 1923, to the late Roland and Naomi Farrell in Boston, Massachusetts. He was married to the love of his life for 66 years, the late Dorothy Farrell. Harold led an extraordinary life having gone out to sea when he was only 17 years old. His love of the ocean guided many of the important decisions of his life. He served in the Navy during WWII. He graduated from the Apprentice school of the Newport News Shipyard in 1949. He returned to Massachusetts to earn a college degree from Tufts University in 1952. Having fallen in love with the south, he returned to Virginia to become a Naval architect/Marine engineer at the Newport News Shipyard. During this time he met Dorothy Daw, his future wife, in Virginia Beach who in his own words was, "the best thing that ever happened to me". While working at the shipyard for over 45 years, he had the pleasure to work on countless aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and state-of-the-art ships. Harold truly loved his work. In addition to his work, Harold was a gifted artist, passionate golfer, gardener, and lover of all things sailing. He was a lifelong member of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church and the Masons. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his son, Gavin. Harold leaves behind three beloved children to which he was a wonderful father, Tom Farrell (Jenny), Seth Farrell, Lezlie Anderson (Brian); and his grandchildren, Mollee, Travis, Tyler and Darby. A private service will be held in Pantego, N.C. Memorial contributions may be be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to offer condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved