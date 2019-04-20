Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Lacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Lacher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Lacher Obituary
Lacher, Harry Alan 65 years old passed away quietly on April 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Harry and Evelyn Lacher.Harry loved to go to Hatteras, NC with his family in the summer and fish. He was a drummer in the Williamsburg Fife and Drum core while growing up in Williamsburg. He played in a band and loved Country Western Music. Harry worked as a Construction foreman most of his career. He was a free spirit.He is survived by his two sisters Patricia Millslagle and Chuck, Vera Houghton and George and his girlfriend Nan Rowe. He was part of a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and a whole new generation of babies as well as a few close friends. There will be no service or visitation at this time.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.