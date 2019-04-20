Lacher, Harry Alan 65 years old passed away quietly on April 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Harry and Evelyn Lacher.Harry loved to go to Hatteras, NC with his family in the summer and fish. He was a drummer in the Williamsburg Fife and Drum core while growing up in Williamsburg. He played in a band and loved Country Western Music. Harry worked as a Construction foreman most of his career. He was a free spirit.He is survived by his two sisters Patricia Millslagle and Chuck, Vera Houghton and George and his girlfriend Nan Rowe. He was part of a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and a whole new generation of babies as well as a few close friends. There will be no service or visitation at this time. Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary