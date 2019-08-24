Home

Helen G. Otis


1928 - 2019
Helen G. Otis Obituary
Helen Goodspeed Otis, 91, of Williamsburg formerly of Ramsey, NJ passed into eternal life in the early morning of August 18, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on the family farm on January 14, 1928 in Maryville, MO where she enjoyed a bucolic mid-western upbringing. She graduated from the Univ. of MO with a BA in Home Economics, and married in 1948, Wales (Bud) Otis. Helen went onto teach Child Development at Orange High School before retiring to Williamsburg in 1996. Helen began her 10 yr. career at 70 yrs old with Colonial Williamsburg Foundation as an Interpreter and had to retire at 80 after a knee replacement. She was motivated each day to greet visitors and share the history of our Colonial ancestors. Her husband, Wales, predeceased her in 2002. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Ed) Luzzi, William, James (Adele), grandchildren, Helen, Tom, Michelle and Shelly (Chris) Pelchat; two great- grandchildren, Jettrin and Aria. Helen's friendship with Bill W. and his program of support gave her incredible energy, motivation and a supportive circle of friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Hospice and Comfort Keepers, Williamsburg for their loving, gentle care and support over the last 4 months. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, "ground of heroes" in the Fall. Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice, 263 McLaws Circle, Williamsburg, VA 23185; Comfort Keepers, 205 Bulifants Blvd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 or Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
