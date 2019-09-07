Home

Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Helen Knight Miles

Helen Knight Miles Obituary
Helen Knight Miles, age 74, died on September 5th, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was the daughter of Albin and Mary Knight and was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina. She met the love of her lifetime, John Pickett Miles Jr. at the age of fourteen. Throughout her life, she created opportunities to serve others. Helen received her masters from William & Mary and spent almost two decades as a school counselor. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, her sister Darnell Eller, her lifetime friend Anne Hearth, her daughter Kelly Lister; her sons Miles and Ben, and her daughter Rebecca Louth; her husband Matt, and their daughters Elizabeth and Marissa. In honoring her wishes she wanted to share a note to express her gratitude to the community. "Dear Friends, I would like to express my sincere thanks for all the cards, food, calls, and most importantly the prayers that you have provided for us over these past few months. We have felt peaceful and loved during this difficult time. Your support has been invaluable, and we will always be grateful. Your continued prayers will help the family move forward with hope and faith. Thank you. " She lived. She loves. She is loved. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
