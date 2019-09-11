Home

Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
(804) 794-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Henry A. Nunnally


1936 - 2019
Henry A. Nunnally, Jr. of Richmond, passed away September 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Nunnally and his loving loyal dog Rebel Yell. He was an avid supporter of the College of William and Mary. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home 1020 Huguenot Road, and where services will be held 11 am Friday , September 13, 2019. Interment will be private. Online condolences maybe made at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
