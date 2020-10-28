Henry Hallerman, a longtime resident of Williamsburg, passed away Saturday, October 24 in Blacksburg, Virginia. He was 94. Henry was born in Drahobych, Poland and lost most of his family in the Holocaust. After the war, he and his brother George immigrated to the United States. Henry served in the U.S. Army, and taking advantage of the GI Bill, obtained a bachelor's and master's degrees in food science. He ultimately worked many years with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He married Janina Michel, a Holocaust survivor also from Drahobych, and adopted her son, Richard. Henry leaves behind Richard and Chantal Hallerman; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; through his brother George, he leaves three nephews and five grand-nephews that view him as a grandfather. He leaves many friends in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
