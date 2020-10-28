1/
Henry Hallerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Hallerman, a longtime resident of Williamsburg, passed away Saturday, October 24 in Blacksburg, Virginia. He was 94. Henry was born in Drahobych, Poland and lost most of his family in the Holocaust. After the war, he and his brother George immigrated to the United States. Henry served in the U.S. Army, and taking advantage of the GI Bill, obtained a bachelor's and master's degrees in food science. He ultimately worked many years with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He married Janina Michel, a Holocaust survivor also from Drahobych, and adopted her son, Richard. Henry leaves behind Richard and Chantal Hallerman; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; through his brother George, he leaves three nephews and five grand-nephews that view him as a grandfather. He leaves many friends in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved