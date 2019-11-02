|
Henry Jackson Darst, Jr., son of Henry Jackson Darst and Corrine Fortune, died in Williamsburg on October 28 at age 95. He was born in Kentucky but reared in Dublin, Pulaski County, Virginia where his ancestors settled when the area was still frontier. A graduate of the University of Virginia where he obtained his doctorate, Jackson taught at Lynchburg College and the University of Virginia. He was senior educational advisor to the U.S. Army Transportation School, Department of Defense, and was involved with the graduate civilian education of regular army officers and overall operation of Army service schools. Since 1960, he has operated two farms, "Bird Hill" in James City County and "Heron Hill" in York County, primarily engaged in the breeding and raising thoroughbred and quarter horses. For over twenty-five years, he was Chairman of the Colonial Soil and Water Conservation District, an agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Dr. Darst was appointed by Governor Allen as Chairman of a State Board to recommend the acquisition of conservation easements. He was President of the Charles City-James City-New Kent-York Farm Bureau for 32 years as well as President of the Four Rivers Agricultural Services Corporation. In addition, he served as Chairman of the local board of the Williamsburg Service of Southern States and Chairman of the elections committee for the Southern States Corporate Board. He was the author of three books on genealogy and local history. He had the honor of being the Registrar of the Society of the Cincinnati for over thirty years and was a member of other lineage organizations to include the Society of the Colonial Wars, the War of 1812, the Sons of the Revolution in Virginia, and the Huguenot Society. He was Rector of Jerusalem Christian Church in King William. Dr. Darst was a member of the Commonwealth Club, the Westmoreland Club, and Farmington Country Club. He was a former member of the Williamsburg Rotary Club and the Middle Plantation Club. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Ann Harrison Booker Darst; a sister Joan Darst Calvin of Traverse City, Michigan; stepchildren Dandridge Keyser Davis (Wilson) and Jonathan Byrd Keyser (Sally); and nieces and cousins. A graveside service will take place at Hollywood Cemetery at noon on Saturday, November 2. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019