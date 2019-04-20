Hildegard Demmert passed peacefully, in her sleep, with her family holding her on April 14, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1928 in Hamburg Germany. She came to the United States in 1956. She studied surveying & map making in post war Germany, then immigrated to the U.S. and worked at Monroe Adding Machines in New Jersey. It was there that she met Donald Demmert. They married and spent 60 loving years together. Hildegard & Don shared many adventures during their wonderful years together. Hildegard was a master gardener, and loved to knit & sew. She was creative, artistic, smart, and loving. She touched and inspired us all with her positive attitude. She was an awesome wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by 3 sons and their wives: Mark & Marilyn, Cort & Paula, Nils & Donna, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.We Love you Oma, and thank you for all you have given us. A memorial service will be held on May 12th, 2pm, Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary